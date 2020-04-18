POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A local woman is helping seniors commemorate a unique graduation with some special stickers.

Ashton Burrup was watching TV recently when she got the idea to make “quarantine graduate” stickers for area students.

“It would be hard being a senior right now,” she said. “If you’re an athlete, you don’t get your spring sports, you don’t get prom, you don’t get your own night party, you may not even get a classic graduation ceremony, I think it would be kind of sad.”

The stickers feature the mascots of local high schools and colleges. Burrup said they’ve been quite popular.

“I’ve done some for ISU, I’ve done some for Blackfoot, I have two orders for an American Falls one, I’ve done a Snake River,” Burrup explained.

Designed, printed and cut by Burrup in her home, each sticker takes about 10 minutes to make. She’s been selling them for $6 on Facebook.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I am a normal, crafty person – I make stuff for all the holidays – but this has just given me something to do that’s bringing a little bit of positivity and excitement to these seniors that kinda got gypped out of their senior year.”

Burrup says she’s sold more than 50 stickers in the past week.