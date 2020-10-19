REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A local woman is looking out for our children’s social and emotional health.

Tami Hymas is a beautician who owns the beUtofullness spa in Rexburg.

“2020 and the world pandemic has put us in a mental health crisis. 72% of children have negative behavior that deals with stress. One in six children are diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Children and families are hurting,” said Hymas.

Her goal is to help everyone, to feel not just beautiful on the outside but on the inside, too.

“I love what I do. I get to play hair-therapist and I hear it all the time. I heard the same broken record over and over and over again and everybody’s the same and we’re different but the same,” said Hymas. “If we could just know how beautiful and wonderful we are will be great and kids are willing to listen.”

Hymas started working on a children’s book series in July this year.

“Emotional EQ is really hard to teach and there’s not a lot out there for it,” said Hymas.

With her books, she hopes to help children have a better understanding of their emotions.

Hymas has revealed some of her books characters–half are “proactive” and the other half are “reactive.”

“The proactives are the ones that are actually human body pieces. We have a brain, a heart, gut, and the reactives are natural phenomenon like fire, rain, thunder, and lightning. So the reactives are weather and that proactives are us,” said Hymas.

Hymas will be launching a Kickstarter website to help get her books into the hands of children.

To learn more, you can view the Kickstarter here. (Launches October 19th).