BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Twelve young writers were declared winners of the Idaho PTV PBS KIDS Writers Contest Saturday.

Local winners of the contest include:

Whitlee Fillmore, 1 st grade

grade Austyn Tracy, 1 st grade

grade Saraya Gunderson, 1 st grade

grade Madelyn Lawrence, 2 nd grade

grade Caroline Bulger, 2 nd grade

grade Sophie Ma, 3rd grade

The writers were awarded a $100 contribution to an IDeal – Idaho 529 College Savings account.

“An IDeal account can help these talented, young writers use their skills in post-secondary education in the future,” said Christie Stoll, Executive Director of IDeal. “We’re investing in their future education and can’t wait to see how it pays off for our state. These young Idahoans are going to do great things, and IDeal is excited to be a part of it.”

The annual contest encourages children from kindergarten through third grade to write a story that includes original illustrations. IDeal – Idaho’s 529 College Saving Program co-sponsors the contest and awards winners with seed money to start saving for their higher education in a tax-advantaged way.

