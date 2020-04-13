Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way we say goodbye to loved ones.

The Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello is constructing a public viewing window and calling it a “Farewell Parade.”

With group gatherings currently banned, many grieving family members and friends are left without a chance to see their loved one for the last time.

“I was reluctant at first but I think it’s extremely valuable for people to have concrete, tangible closure,” said Colonial Funeral Home owner, Jared Clinger.

Families who want to participate can say goodbye to their loved ones in person, while maintaining social distance.

The window will be secluded to give viewers privacy.

“This is the only true way to have strict conformity because you’re not standing next to anyone, you’re in the convenience of your car,” Clinger said.

Construction is expected to be done sometime next week, according to Clinger.

The viewing window is not a new idea. Funeral homes have had viewing windows for people who are immunocompromised even before the coronavirus, Clinger said.

Once the pandemic is over, Clinger expects the window to still be a useful option for people.