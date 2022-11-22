IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls city residents took time on Monday night to honor the four students from the University of Idaho whose lives were taken on Nov. 13 with a candlelight vigil.

Emotions were running high as the vigil helped students and alumni grieve with the Moscow community and pay their respects to those students.

Jessica Marboe Jenkins, the University of Idaho Alumni Coordinator for Southeastern Idaho, put the event together.

She was in the same sorority as one of the victims a few years back and says she hung out on the street and in the house where the attack took place.

“It’s really surreal because when you’ve walked the same walk that these victims walked that night, when you’ve gone to the same places they went to a million times, when you’ve literally stepped foot in the house that this happened in, when you’ve seriously gone to the grub truck, left the corner club late at night and gone to the grub truck and hurried and got some, you know, grub food and then walked home with your sisters, with your friends, with everyone,” Marboe Jenkins says, and that, “It’s so surreal.”

Marboe Jenkins sister was the recruitment counselor for Kaylee Goncalves and her personality was memorable.

Marboe Jenkins says her sister, “Remembers her as this bubbly energetic charismatic, contagious laugh, super positive girl… and it’s just heartbreaking to hear everyone describe her as that and to know she’s no longer with us.”

Communities across Idaho have held different candlelight vigils to mourn the loss of these four students.

The University of Idaho is planning on holding a vigil of their own after Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30.

