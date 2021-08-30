SeeJH.com Crowds gathered at the Jackson Town Square to show support of Rylee McCollum's family who drove by Monday afternoon.

Family escorted back to Jackson Monday afternoon.

Family escorted back to Jackson Monday afternoon.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Crowds gathered along Broadway Monday afternoon in Jackson to watch Rylee McCollum’s family be escorted through town after receiving his body Sunday.

Rylee was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomb attack.

Web cameras captured the moment when people lined the streets with flags and showed their support to the family as their van was escorted by Teton County Sheriff deputies.

The van carried Rylee’s father and his daughters. They were arriving back to Jackson from the Washington, D.C. area.

The Marine’s body was not in the van and is being held in an undisclosed location.

McCollum’s casket arrived at the Dover Air Force Base Sunday along with the other servicemen. The President and First Lady were there along with family members.

McCollum graduated from Summit Innovations School in Jackson and is a former student of Jackson Hole High School.

McCollum leaves behind a wife who is expected to deliver their child in a few weeks.

