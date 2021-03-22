IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – COVID-19 vaccines are now available to those ages 55 to 64 in Idaho.

The Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls is one of the spots where people are getting vaccinated.

In efforts to limit crowd control, drive-through sign-in stations are set up in the parking lot where people stay in their cars to fill out their paperwork before going inside.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

One person says the need for a vaccine is important.

“I’m getting my COVID shot because I have a suppressed immune system, and I do not want to get hurt,” said Jessica Berry of Idaho Falls.

If you are interested in putting your name on a waitlist to get the COVID-19 vaccination, you can pre-register for a vaccine here.

The post Locals line up for COVID-19 vaccines now available to ages 55 to 64 appeared first on Local News 8.