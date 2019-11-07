Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of a new Utah temple.



Church officials said Wednesday they acquired land located near 3000 E. 1580 South in St. George.



President Russell Nelson announced plans in October 2018 calling for a three-story temple in the city.



Officials say detailed plans and a groundbreaking date have not yet been released.



Officials say the temple would become the second in the city, about 5 miles from the 142-year-old St. George Utah Temple recently closed for renovations.



Officials say renovations including structural, mechanical and electrical work are expected to be completed in 2022.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Washington County, temples have also been announced in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, Taylorsville, and Tooele Valley. Temples in southern Utah include Monticello, Cedar City and St. George.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies such as marriages that unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity while living.