SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The purchaser of the Stormy Deck Salvage Timber Sale expects to begin hauling logs June 1 on the Stormy Road, National Forest System Road 023.

Loaded log truck hauling on the road is expected to continue through July.

Users of the road are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. Users are also reminded that, per Closure Order 04-13-22-020, Ridge Road, National Forest System Road 020, remains closed to motorized traffic through June 15.

The Stormy Deck Salvage Sale consists of trees that were cut for the fuel break along Ridge Road during the Mud Lick Fire in 2021. Log processing for the sale is currently ongoing and delays along the Ridge Road can be expected through July.

