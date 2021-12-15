SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is informing the public that Twin Peaks Lumber will start to mobilize equipment to the top of Williams Summit and possibly begin hauling timber from decks along the Ridge Road (FS road #020) within the next couple of weeks.

Log removal will start at Williams Summit and move north and will occur throughout winter.

These sold log decks were a result of fuel break maintenance and enhancement along the Ridge Road, related to this summer’s Mud Lick Fire.

Please drive cautiously when near log trucks and be aware of log truck traffic on roads between Williams Summit and Highway 93 South, near Shoup Bridge.

For more information, please contact Kyra Povirk, Salmon-Cobalt and Leadore District Ranger at 208-993-1316.

