Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-Rain showers and even some snow flurries were expected Monday over the perimeter of the Lone Star forest fire in Yellowstone National Park.

The lightning caused fire south of Old Faithful and 23 miles southeast of West Yellowstone, has grown to 960 acres. 49 personnel are monitoring the fire, which may see increased activity with warmer weather later this week.

Crews continued their work to protect key infrastructure around Old Faithful Sunday. Efforts initially concentrated near the cell tower and water treatment facility. On Sunday, crews worked on a fuels reduction project around cabins behind the Snow Lodge at Old Faithful.

The Grand Loop Road and day use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are open, but could close at any time given fire activity.

All entrances to the park are open, but some trailheads on the Grand Loop Road are closed to the public. Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed.