YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – The lightning-caused Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park has burned 850 acres.

Due to reduced smoke along the route, Yellowstone reopened Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction Thursday morning.

Weather is expected to be warmer and drier Friday through Saturday.

Dispersed smoke may occasionally be visible from Old Faithful and West Thumb.

Recent thunderstorms brought more than 0.3 inches of wetting rains to the Lone Star Fire and minimized new activity; however, the fire is still holding heat in its interior and grew by 30 acres.

Precipitation and higher humidities can decrease fire activity, but the Lone Star Fire may smolder for some time.

It may resume more activity when drier and warmer conditions return.

Thursday, a crew installed a rain gauge in unburned timber near Lone Star Geyser to measure future rainfall. Firefighters will continue fuels reduction planning in the park which will strengthen current and future responses to fires in the Old Faithful area.

Firday, crews will use a chipper to reduce vegetation near the water treatment plant and other critical infrastructure.

What’s Open

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open but may close at any time if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed

Fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions throughout the region.

The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high. Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.