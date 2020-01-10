Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Firefighters were called to a fire in a rubbish pile at a shop in the Osgood area at around 12:52 p.m. Friday.

The shop is located a few miles north of the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Thick, black smoke was reported coming from two sides of a shop. One engine, two water tenders, a battalion chief and deputy chief were working to extinguish the fire.

It burned for several hours.

There were no reports of injury. The cause is still unknown.