BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two people with nearly a century in combined court experience have received the two most prestigious awards in Idaho’s state court system.

Paula Larsen, a judicial assistant in Bannock County, received the Douglas D. Kramer Award, which recognizes excellence in judicial administration through demonstrated character and action.

Larsen has worked for the courts in Bannock County for five decades as of this fall. Those decades have included great evolutions to Idaho’s court system. Larsen’s career has included records work, financial duties and clerking for local judges; she has supported everything from old paper-based records systems to the modern electronic court management system. Her work has made her a mentor to numerous other clerks and she is considered a role model for the respect and dignity she shows others.

Retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice Roger Burdick received the George C. Granata Jr. Professionalism Award, which honors outstanding professionalism by a magistrate, district or senior judge.

Burdick retired earlier this year after 47 years as an attorney, judge and justice. Over time he served as both a prosecutor and public defender, a magistrate judge, district judge and oversaw the Snake River Basin Adjudication, Idaho’s water rights court. Throughout his career, he became known for his focuses on transforming the quality of the court system for the benefit of the people of Idaho. In the process he led both the magistrate and district judge associations, was an administrative district judge and was the first magistrate judge on the Idaho Judicial Council.

Both annual awards are named after former judges who were highly regarded for their approach to service in the Judicial Branch.

The awards were given during ceremonies at last week’s state judicial conference, held online to support COVID-19 precautions.

