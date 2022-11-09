BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two highly-anticipated races are Idaho governor and lieutenant governor.
Since current Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin lost in the primary to Governor Brad Little, a new lieutenant governor will need to be selected.
In the running are Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler.
Bedke has won with 64% of the vote.
So did Brad Little hold onto his seat as Idaho governor?
Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt is a challenger and so is independent activist Ammon Bundy.
The results have little leading by 61%.
The Associated Press has called this race for Republican Brad Little.
He wins re-election for governor in Idaho.
