Lori and Chad Daybell were seen attending church this past Sunday in Hawaii.

ABC News captured the couple walking into an LDS church on the island of Kauai.

The couple has been staying in a condo on the island near the city of Princeville.

ABC News said the couple refused to answer any questions about the children who haven’t been seen since September when they were walking into church.

ABC News also obtained exclusive photos of the Daybell’s wedding in early November.

The wedding took place just weeks after Chad’s wife Tammy died at their home in Salem. Police continue to investigate her death as they wait for an autopsy.

The wedding photos show Chad playing the ukulele while Lori dances on the beach.

Lori Vallow was issued a court order to “physically produce” the children to Rexburg police nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities and family said 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have not been heard from or seen since September.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan