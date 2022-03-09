POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Lori Otter, CEO of Idaho Women in Leadership, is the 62nd Idaho Business Leader of the Year.

Alpha Kappa Psi (Delta Upsilon chapter), the professional business fraternity at Idaho State University, will recognize Otter at their annual award dinner in Pocatello on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The award annually recognizes an Idaho business leader who has demonstrated outstanding business and professional ethics while contributing significant support to worthwhile community, civic and education activities. Awarded by Idaho State University College of Business students since 1959, previous honorees have included a congressman, former governors, entrepreneurs and leaders of some of Idaho’s largest companies. The recognition program is the longest-standing one of its kind in Idaho.

Otter’s commitment to Idaho has been clear from the beginning. After graduating from Idaho schools with her undergraduate and graduate degrees, she began teaching in the Idaho public education system. Otter taught K-12 students in the Meridian Idaho school district. She has given back to her community in every way she can, even coaching three state championship teams at Centennial High School. Her passion for inspiring and educating the public didn’t stop there. Today, Otter actively participates in several nonprofits throughout Idaho including working with the Boise Chamber of Commerce, Ada County Meridian Boys and Girls Club, the World Special Olympic Games and more.

Otter’s efforts have affected positive change in the Pocatello area as well as communities all over Idaho. She is the Chief Executive Officer of the organization Idaho Women in Leadership, a bipartisan nonprofit organization that advances Idaho women’s leadership in government and business through its leadership training programs. She encourages women to step into positions in politics and business after sharing with them the traits and characteristics of leadership.

Individual tickets to the March 31 banquet, as well as event sponsorships, are available online.

