REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Lori Vallow’s initial court appearance has been set for Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Court House in Rexburg.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed in an Idaho court.

Vallow chose to waive extradition to “expediate her return there, so she can defend herself against these false accusations,” attorney Craig De Costa said at a hearing Wednesday.

The missing children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, were last seen in September. Vallow and her husband fled Idaho when investigators started looking into their disappearance, police have said.

Rexburg police conducted a child welfare check in late Nov., after relatives told them no one had spoken to J.J. in two months. He last attended school Sept. 23, police said.

