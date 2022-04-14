MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell is back at the Madison County Jail with a new mug shot.

Police records show she was booked early Thursday morning after spending almost a year in custody with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

There she received treatment to help restore her competence and allow court proceedings to resume against her.

Vallow-Daybell will appear in court next Tuesday afternoon to face several charges against her. They include first degree murder for the deaths of her children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

A hearing for Chad Daybell is also scheduled for Tuesday morning. The hearing is on a motion to keep the trial in Fremont County and bring in a jury from Ada County. That is instead of moving the trial to Ada county.

Currently, both Chad and Lori are set to stand trial together. It’s scheduled to begin in January 2023.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

