PHOENIX, Ariz. (KIFI) – A Maricopa County Grand Jury charged Lori Vallow-Daybell with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder Thursday in the death of Charles Vallow.

Charles Vallow

The indictment states, “Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: First Degree Murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder.”

On July 11, 2019, Alexander Cox (Brother of Lori Vallow) called 911 and reported he had shot and killed his brother in law, Charles Vallow. Charles Vallow died at the scene of the shooting. Alexander Cox died in November of 2019.

“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve. I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice,” County Attorney Allister Adel said.

You can read the full indictment HERE.

As with any charged crime, the County Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring the due process rights of a defendant, while ensuring the rights of victims are protected and those who commit crimes are held accountable for their actions.

A grand jury last month indicted Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Daybell also is charged with murder in the case of his former wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell got remarried.

The children’s disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow-Daybell abruptly left the area following questioning by police about the whereabouts of Tylee and JJ and about the recent death of Tammy Daybell.

The children were last seen on different days in September 2019. In June 2020, law enforcement officials found the remains of Tylee, 17, and JJ, 7, on Daybell’s property in Fremont County.

Tammy Daybell died in October 2019.

Daybell and Vallow-Daybell are both charged with first-degree murder of the children and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against all three victims, according to court documents.

Daybell and Vallow-Daybell already were facing charges related to the destruction or hiding of evidence relating to the disappearance of the children. Arrest warrants were issued for them to be held without bail.

Daybell also is charged with insurance fraud, while Vallow-Daybell is charged with grand theft for allegedly continuing to draw Social Security benefits for her children after their deaths.

Daybell and Vallow-Daybell were first charged in connection with the disappearance of the children in June 2020.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

