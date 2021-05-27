FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell has been found not competent to continue with court proceedings, according to court documents regarding a psychological assessment.

On March 8, the court issued an order for a competency evaluation. The evaluation was ordered after her fitness to proceed was drawn into question by counsel.

The completed assessment determined at this time, Vallow-Daybell is not competent to proceed and recommended restorative treatment.

The prosecution objected to the findings of the report.

A hearing will be scheduled on the issue.

You can view the document HERE.

