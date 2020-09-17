Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorneys for Lori Vallow-Daybell have filed a motion in Fremont County District Court asking the court to transfer her case to another venue. Attorney Mark Means claims a fair and impartial jury cannot be had in Fremont County.

Vallow-Daybell’s husband Chad Daybell filed a similar brief earlier this year.

Means is asking the court to set a hearing for oral arguments in the case. At the same time, in a second motion filed Thursday, Means is asking for additional time to file pre-trial motions.

He said the defense has been unable to analyze a complete discovery file in a timely manner because he has yet to receive it.

A hearing has not been scheduled.

Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Chad Daybell, 52, late last year married Lori. He is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Daybell is scheduled to be in court on October 29 at 9 a.m. to address a request for a motion to dismiss the charges against him. At 10 a.m., the court will hear Special Prosecutor Ron Woods’ motion to join Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell in the same criminal case.

