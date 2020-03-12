Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed a motion to disqualify Magistrate Judge Ferin Eddins without cause.

The motion was filed in 7th District Magistrate Court in Rexburg Wednesday.

At the same time, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office also asked to move her preliminary hearing to May 7 and 8. Her hearing had originally been set for March 18 and 19 in Rexburg. The attorneys said both the state and defense required more time to exchange and review evidence in her case.

By doing so, Vallow-Daybell waives the statutory time limit to have her preliminary hearing.

Vallow-Daybell is being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of her children, Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Neither has been seen since September.

