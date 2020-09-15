Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Court documents filed Friday show Lori Vallow Daybell’s pre-trial conference and jury trial will happen earlier than was announced during her arraignment last Thursday.

The pre-trial conference will now take place on February 25 instead of March 22.

Her jury trial is set to take place between March 22 and April 2.

It was originally set to start April 2.

The court documents did not give a reason for the date change.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Chad Daybell, 52, late last year married Lori. He is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Daybell is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on December 8, with a trial set for January 11.

Prosecuting attorney, Rob Wood recently entered a ‘motion to joinder’ aimed at consolidating the prosecution of Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell.

Chad’s attorney, John Prior objected that motion, stating the motion would prevent Daybell from a fair trial in eastern Idaho.

