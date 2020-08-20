Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Lori Vallow Daybell’s arraignment originally scheduled Aug. 27 before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court has been rescheduled.

It will now happen Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Vallow-Daybell is also facing misdemeanor charges in Madison County for resisting and obstructing police, solicitation of a witness, and contempt of court for refusing to produce her children in a welfare check. Her bond on those counts is $50,000 each for a total of $150,000. Her jury trial is scheduled January 25, 2021.

Her latest husband, Chad Daybell, is scheduled to appear for arraignment before Judge Steven Boyce on Friday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. He faces similar conspiracy charges and two additional felony charges for destruction of evidence.

