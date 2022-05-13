ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys have filed their response to a motion to move her trial to January.

In the court documents filed Thursday, Jim Archibald and John Thomas state Vallow-Daybell’s “mental health is extremely complex and fragile, and she has the potential to be hospitalized again in the near future.”

“She has reviewed with counsel the Court’s order denying Chad Daybell’s request for separate trials. She has instructed her attorneys not to file a request for separate trials,” the attorneys wrote.

They also write Lori understands her right to a speedy trial and does not want to waive that right; however, “if the Court moves her trial from October 11, 2022, to January 9, 2023, she understands that will give her defense team more time to get ready.”

A hearing is scheduled for May 19 to discuss the matter.

Both Chad and Lori have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

The post Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys respond to motion to move trial date appeared first on Local News 8.