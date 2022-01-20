ABC News ‘20/20’ will air new interviews with Lori Vallow’s brother and video never seen before on Friday night, Jan. 21.

Lori’s brother Adam Cox sits down for his first network interview with ABC News contributor Ryan Smith.

Cox talks about Lori’s strange shift in behavior and her involvement with Chad Daybell and his doomsday beliefs.

“One thing she told me was that when she was in the temple, she said she saw Jesus Christ face to face and she talked to him and I thought that’s an odd thing to say,” Cox reveals in his interview. “Then we’re standing in her kitchen, and she said that she was turning into a translated being. And I was like, What do you mean you’re turning into a translated being? And she said I don’t have to eat anymore. And if somebody shot me with a gun, the bullet wouldn’t even go through me. And I looked at her and she looked at me and I was like, Lori, what you’re saying is not true. This is nonsense. And she goes, You think I’m crazy, don’t you? I was like, I don’t know if you’re crazy. But what you’re telling me is not normal. And this is not happening to you. And from that point, she tried to cut everything off with me.” Cox said.

Cox also gives his thoughts on the alleged involvement with his brother, Alex Cox, and how these haunting events affected him and his family.

He also has a new vision about Charles Vallow, Lori’s ex-husband.

“Charles died, the way my family said, was that Charles tried to hurt Tylee and Alex protected Tylee. That was the story that Lori and Alex told my family. So they considered Alex a hero at one point, because he protected Tylee from Charles which turned out to be in my mind false. Turns out all the things that Charles told me were true. And it’s unfortunate that everybody else shut him out” Cox said.

The show contains never-before-seen video of Chad’s teachings and new home videos of the Cox family, including Alex at shooting practice.

The show also has newly released evidence from authorities, including video of police interviews with Lori, Alex, and Tylee and texts that Chad sent to Lori detailing his infatuation with her.

The two-hour program includes interviews with ‘The Followers: Madness of Two’ podcast host Sarah Treleaven, and producer and ABC News consultant Beth Karas; as well as interviews from the ABC News archives with Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of JJ; Janis Cox, Lori’s mom; Melani Pawlowski, Lori’s niece; Chandler Police detectives who worked on the case; and friends of Lori and Chad.

Chad pleaded not guilty to the charges he’s facing. Lori is undergoing mental evaluations to see if she is competent for trial.

