BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday Lori Wolff will take over as administrator of the Division of Human Resources (DHR).

“Lori Wolff has a proven track record leading several major projects for operational and technology improvements within state government, and I am confident she will carry over that focus on achieving excellence in government operations into her new role to best serve the people of Idaho and support our state workforce,” Governor Little said.

Wolff has worked at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 18 years, serving as deputy director and division administrator, among other positions.

Wolff is a lifelong Idahoan who was born and raised in Salmon, Idaho and graduated from Idaho State University with a master’s degree in public administration.

“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity Governor Little is giving me to support our wonderful state employees and the workforce behind the programs and agencies that serve Idahoans,” Wolff said. “I am entering this new role committed to operational excellence for all state agencies, with particular attention on the public we serve. Government functions best when it focuses more on outcomes and less on just our activities.”

As the State of Idaho’s central human resources agency under the Office of the Governor, DHR provides consultation on various HR issues to state agencies, employees and Idaho citizens.

Wolff will focus on supporting the Luma Project, which modernizes and improves transparency in the state’s aging business systems. She will provide support to state agencies in fully recovering from the impacts of the pandemic and address other issues facing the state workforce.

Wolff starts on June 7.

