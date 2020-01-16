Pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Last week we introduced you to Ivan the cat from Russia.

The day after New Years, Ivan was brought in to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.

There was a problem with his microchip, so the shelter wasn’t able to locate his family, but his chip showed he came from Russia.

After sharing Ivan’s story last week, he has been reunited with his owner who is from Russia and traveled here to Idaho falls with Ivan and his sister.