JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The LOTOJA Bike Race, which takes riders on a 205-mile ride from Logan, Utah and finishes at Teton Village, will pass through Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson Hole Community Pathways is seeking volunteers for two to three-hour shifts starting Saturday afternoon until approximately 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening to help with pathway traffic management.

This year’s route is the same as the past several years with a three-mile segment of the race taking place on the Teton County Pathway system. The riders will approach Jackson from the south on Wyoming Highway 89, then will turn left onto South Park Loop and head north past Melody Ranch and 3 Creek Ranch. Riders will be routed onto the pathway at the end of Tribal Trails Road, continuing the pathway along Wyoming Highway 22 and across the Snake River Pathway Bridge before being routed back onto the road on Wyoming Highway 390 to Teton Village.

The pathway will remain open to public use throughout the day, but pathway users are cautioned to be aware of cyclists and to please yield to racers.

“By the time the riders get to Jackson they can be exhausted and may be less able to react quickly to other pathway users,” Town/County Pathways Coordinator Brian Schilling said. “It really helps if local pathway users can use extra caution when they’re on the stretch of pathway between Indian Trails and Rendezvous Park, and especially on the pathway bridge over the Snake River. If you’re walking or riding on the pathway, simple things such as checking behind you for oncoming riders and moving to the side of the pathway to allow racers to pass will greatly improve safety for everyone.”

Signs and course markings will be in place by 12:00 p.m. Saturday to alert pathway users and provide direction for event participants. Course marshals will be positioned at critical junctions on the pathways between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to help manage pathway and race traffic. The fastest riders are expected to arrive in Jackson as early as 1:00 p.m., and there will be riders on the course throughout the rest of the day.

“Last year, people were getting done as late as 10 p.m. These folks are truly exhausted and appreciate as much encouragement as they can get,” Schilling said.

Volunteers are needed for two to three-hour shifts on Saturday between 1:00 and 8:00 p.m. Locals are invited to help cheer on the riders anywhere on the course, and the official volunteer headquarters will be at the start of the pathway section on Tribal Trail Road.

“LOTOJA is an event that pushes you to your physical and emotional limits,” Schilling said. “After eight or more hours and 200 miles in the saddle, including climbing over three mountain passes, it is really energizing to have people out there cheering you on and supporting your efforts.”

If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, please contact Brian Schilling, Teton County Pathways Coordinator, at (307) 690-9896 or bschilling@tetoncountywy.gov.

