News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Kelly Howell started his flying journey back in college. Over 40 years later, he is the proud owner of his first plane- a 1965 Cessna. Although, he can’t fly it yet.

Howell and his wife, Cindy, watched as the plane he won flew into the Blackfoot Airport. The winner of a lottery benefitting “Wings of Hope.” Each year they hold a drawing to raise money for their organization. They fly sick children in mostly rural areas to appointments with medical professionals.

A few years of entering the lottery and a plane later, he says it feels real now that he’s seen the plane in person. Howell says, “It’s like finally I believe it’s really real. You know before it was like this thing that I heard about but now i’ve actually seen it, it’s real. We’ve looked inside it yet but we know it’s here and it’s ours.”

The Howell’s plan to explore airports right here where they live. First, he must finish what he started, his pilots license.