Louisiana HS students laced teacher’s drink with Krud Kutter: cops

Two students at a Louisiana high school who poured a chemical into a teacher’s drink and filmed it on Snapchat were arrested Friday on a felony count of mingling harmful substances, authorities said.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the 17-year-old Eunice High School juniors mixed Krud Kutter, an all-purpose cleaning solution, into the teacher’s cup Wednesday when she stepped out to get supplies. The Advocate reported Fontenot says a girl poured the chemical into the drink while a boy filmed her and acted as a lookout.

“She did take a taste of it,” Fontenot said. “She noticed a strange taste to her beverage. She discarded the rest and didn’t consume anymore. As far as we know, she did not drink or consume enough to affect her health.”

Another student showed the video to a school resource officer Thursday. Fontenot says the suspects said they did it as a prank. The students will not be charged as adults, KATC.com reported.

“We know it was a harmful substance that was being mixed. As far as an intent to commit murder or inject serious bodily harm, that we don’t have any proof. We don’t believe that intent was there,” Fontenot said.

