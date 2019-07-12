Louisiana woman posts about her own wanted photo: 'That picture ugly'

A Louisiana woman wanted for second-degree murder was apparently unhappy with the photo officials used on social media to help bring her into custody – and she decided to vent.

“That picture ugly,” Precious Landry, who was still at large at the time, commented on her mugshot uploaded to the St. Martin Crime Stoppers Facebook page last month.

“Precious Landry you are always welcome to head over to the Sheriff’s Office and take a new picture if you want,” Crime Stoppers responded. “Or you can just wait to take it when someone turns you in to collect on the $1,000 reward.”

Soon after, the post was updated to say Landry had turned herself into law enforcement. “Thanks for all your tips and information.”