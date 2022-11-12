SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest (SCNF) and Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG), Region 7 will be implementing aerial seeding of native grasses in the North Fork, Donnelly Gulch, and Deadwater areas between November 14- 16, 2022.

This project will support rehabilitation objectives for big game winter range habitat improvement and restoration of native plant communities.

Invasive plant species such as cheatgrass, spotted knapweed, and others have invaded our native plant communities. Aerial seeding of native grasses is the secondary treatment, after aerial herbicide application, to combat this invasive plant species expansion.

Supplemental seeding of barren areas will help re-establish native grasses and promote quicker recovery of the plant community.

This work is supported by the Mule Deer Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation.

The post Low level helicopters seeding operations appeared first on Local News 8.