AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn’t stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach.

As of Friday, the reservoir is currently 14% full and when trying to board your boat, there is plenty of sand to get there.

Pocatello Native Linda Payne says she enjoys coming out here to fish during the summer.

“I think just the relaxing, being on the beach, enjoying the sun and fishing,” Payne said. “Hopefully you catch something.”

While the water supply is currently prioritized for the farmers, Payne says that shouldn’t stop people from making a last minute pit stop before the summer ends.

“It’s a nice place to come and people should come down and enjoy it,” Payne said. “It’s fun. You may not catch a lot of fish, but you can enjoy the beach and let the kids run and play and dogs run and play. So, it’s a nice place.”

