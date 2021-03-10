RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-Snowstorms and fluctuating temperatures have created a new crop of potholes on regional highways this month.
The Idaho Transportation Department in Rigby has temporarily reduced speed limits on several highways to help reduce breakup and further damage.
The new limits take effect March 12 on the following roads:
US-20 from Chester to Ashton
ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia
ID-33 from US-20/26 junction to INL site
ID-33 from Sugar City to Victor
ID-22 from Dubois to ID-33 junction
ID-48 from Roberts to Rigby
ITD has also announced plans for a road reconstruction project on Idaho 33 within the next few years. It is currently included in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program.
