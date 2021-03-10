ITD ITD crews have begun to repair spring breakup damage

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-Snowstorms and fluctuating temperatures have created a new crop of potholes on regional highways this month.

The Idaho Transportation Department in Rigby has temporarily reduced speed limits on several highways to help reduce breakup and further damage.

The new limits take effect March 12 on the following roads:

US-20 from Chester to Ashton

ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

ID-33 from US-20/26 junction to INL site

ID-33 from Sugar City to Victor

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

ID-22 from Dubois to ID-33 junction

ID-48 from Roberts to Rigby

ITD has also announced plans for a road reconstruction project on Idaho 33 within the next few years. It is currently included in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program.

The post Lower speed limits ordered to limit breakup appeared first on Local News 8.