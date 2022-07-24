HEYBURN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Reclamation says the public should expect lower than normal levels at Lake Walcott from mid-August through October.

Lake Walcott levels may be up to 3–5 feet lower than normal due to a need to manage low reservoir levels throughout the system as a result of lower than normal runoff this year. This adjustment to Lake Walcott levels in the fall months is part of a multi-faceted approach system wide to manage low reservoir levels and will only be implemented if needed to mitigate large releases of sediment or to facilitate the 2022 construction window for the American Falls Spillway project.

Reclamation is actively coordinating with Idaho Power Company, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and local water users.

Reclamation will provide additional updates as conditions continue to develop. Up-to-date water storage conditions at the reservoir as well as information about releases from American Falls Dam can be found at the project website.

