BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Thursday issued an executive order banning mask mandates statewide among state political entities.

McGeachin is serving as acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference.

He’s expected to return Thursday evening.

The executive order was signed by Republican Secretary or State Lawerence Denney and went into effect at 11 a.m.

Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but some counties and cities have, as have schools.

Many have been lifting the mandates as more Idaho residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 2,000 people in Idaho.

