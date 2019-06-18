Lt. Gov. reports $250K in donations for gubernatorial run

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah’s lieutenant governor has raised more than $250,000 in his run for the state’s top job in 2020.

Republican Spencer Cox’s campaign released the figures on Monday and touted the number of small donations he’s received. The campaign says he’s received more than 1,000 online gifts at an average amount of $68.

Cox became the first candidate to formally launch his run May 14 with a campaign announcement via Twitter. A former local elected official, Cox was a freshman state lawmaker when Gov. Gary Herbert tapped him for the second-in-command role in 2013.

State records show Provo businessman Jeff Burningham has raised about $570,000 for a potential run. Another possible candidate, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, has raised $105,000.

Former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz has confirmed he will not run.