Economy

City and state efficiencies meeting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The search for efficiencies in the state government has come to Idaho Falls.

Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin met with local officials as an executive order by Governor Little to find ways to save money.

They talked about making improvements to the state budget processes and seeing if state-run programs are productive and relative to the cost.

Another key topic included thoughts of how other states save money that local leaders would like to have implemented here.

“We are entering into a new age where agencies can no longer operate on their own silos. We need to look at ways to consolidate and share services across all levels and agencies in our state,” said McGeachin.

Mcgeachin is traveling through Idaho’s seven regions to meet with local officials.

After hearing people’s input, a decision on how the state plans to save money will be implemented next year.