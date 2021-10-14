AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin is holding a press conference Thursday at Ammon Elementary School at 3 p.m. She plans to address the litigation to which her office has been engaged in.

There has been lots of controversy to which has sparked the litigation towards the Lt. governor. The Idaho Press Club pressed charges against her for hiding public records regarding education, but they have been revoked at this time now. She also made executive actions while Governor Little was in Texas last week addressing concern with the border. These actions included banning school mask mandates and sending the Idaho National Guard to the border. Both orders have been since repealed.

Art Macomber, a lawyer running for Idaho’s attorney general, will also be present at the press conference. McGeachin is planning to run for governor in the next election cycle.

