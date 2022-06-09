Rexburg, IDAHO (KIFI) – Festivals, parades, and performances are planned across the region to usher in Pride month in June. The family friendly events are scheduled all month, and first up this weekend is Rexburg.

On Saturday, Flourish Point, a LGBTQIA+ resource center, will host Rexburg’s second annual Pride festival. The free event will include a community art project, vendors, food trucks, family oriented activities, a “walk of solidarity” around Porter Park, and a full lineup of performances from local music and dance artists.

Rexburg Pride will be a Luau, with hula dancers and a Fire/Knife dance, celebrating the theme of the event, “Somewhere over the Rainbow”. The song sung by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz”, and re-popularized by Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole matches the goal of the the organizers to “match [their] mission of providing help, hope, and happiness to LGBTQ+ people”, says Brooks McFadden, Marketing director at Flourish Point.

Steve Moa, a gay Polynesian man from Pocatello, who joined the organization after attending last year’s Pride says, “Luaus bring people together of all faiths, cultures, nationalities, creeds, etc to celebrate Aloha. Aloha means many things, but most importantly, love.”

Organizers are also planning a community art project, vendors, food, local businesses, family-friendly

activities, and a walk of solidarity around the park starting at 5pm. You can register for the walk here.

All the fun kicks off at 2p.m.

2nd south will be closed between 2nd and 3rd West for the duration of the event.

