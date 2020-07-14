Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One lucky Idaho Lottery player who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket in Bannock County for Monday night’s draw has won luck that lasts a lifetime.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, and is worth $25,000 a year for the winner’s life.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw were 09, 13, 34, 36, 46, and the Lucky Ball was 10.

“We are encouraging everyone who played Lucky for Life for last night’s draw to check their tickets carefully for winners,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “The winner should sign their ticket immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”

Monday night’s winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

The winner has the option of taking a one-time, lump-sum cash option of $390,000 or receiving $25,000 a year for as long as they live.

This is the sixth time an Idaho winner has won the $25,000 a year for life prize playing Lucky for Life.