News

BOULDER, Colorado (KIFI/KIDK)-Lucky’s Market in Jackson will be among many store locations to close as part of restructuring efforts. The Boulder, Colorado based food chain announced that closings began Wednesday. The company will reduce its support staff in Niwot, Colorado as well.

A going-out-of-business sale was launched this week.

The company said it expected the closing process will take place over the next three weeks. Deep discounts on in-store merchandise are planned to allow customers to stock up on Lucky’s products before they sell out, the company said.

According to a news release Thursday, Lucky’s Market stores that will remain open include Traverse City, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Melbourne, Florida; North Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado.