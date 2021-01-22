Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI)-Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis has voted to support the nomination of General Loyd Austin as Secretary of Defense to President Biden.

Lummis explained, “While I opposed a waiver to allow another retired military general to fill a civilian oversight role so soon after leaving service, I ultimately voted to support retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as President Biden’s Secretary of Defense because of his stated commitment to support America’s nuclear triad. This is important not only for our national security, but also for the economy of Wyoming. I will be watching closely to see that he fully funds modernization of our ground-based deterrent.”

