POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A fire in the Arbon Valley area has burned an estimated 500 acres.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center says the fire started on private land from lightning Wednesday. It’s located about 4 miles southeast of Pauline.

A Power County Road and Bridge crew was working on the road nearby when the lightning struck. They quickly tried to stop the fire.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A road grader helped put an additional fireline to minimize damage to local crops, BLM said.

Winds from the storm propelled the fire’s spread through the brush and grass toward the timbered tree line.

The fire was moving in a south/southeast direction.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

10 BLM engines, 3 dozers, 4 single-engine air tankers, 2 fire bosses (water scoopers), 4 large air tankers, and 1 very large air tanker were called in.

The estimated containment is for 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 with full control on Friday at 8 p.m.

No structures were threatened.

The post Lusk Fire burns 500 acres in Arbon Valley appeared first on Local News 8.