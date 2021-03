BANCROFT, Idaho (KIFI) – Did you feel the ground move?

The USGS reported a magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded Thursday morning near Bancroft.

The epicenter is descibed to be approximate 5.7 miles (9.1 km) southwest of Bancroft.

The data says the depth was 10 km.

So far, we have not heard of anyone feeling the quake.

