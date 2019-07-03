Mackenzie Lueck murder suspect previously accused of rape, banned from Utah State campus

The man charged with murdering University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was previously accused of raping a coworker, who reportedly didn’t press charges but wanted the incident recorded “in case he did the same thing to someone else.”

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was charged Friday with murder and kidnapping in the death of 23-year-old Lueck, in addition to charges of obstruction of justice and desecration of a body. Investigators described her death as “tragic and horrific.”

WIFE OF UTAH STUDENT MACKENZIE LUECK’S ALLEGED KILLER SAYS SUSPECT TRIED TO KILL HER

Years before Lueck’s June 17 disappearance, Ajayi was accused by a coworker of sexual assault, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The coworker said their contact began consensually at his home, but when she wanted to stop he refused and had sex with her anyway.

The woman immediately told authorities she didn’t want to press charges, but said she only wanted the encounter reported “in case he did the same thing to someone else.”

She reportedly appeared to blame herself for the interaction, as she said they began “doing stuff,” that “one thing led to another” and “she found herself in a compromising position.”

“She kept saying to me that she felt that it was her fault, because she was not assertive enough,” an officer reportedly wrote in the police report. “I explained that all she needed to do was to say no, and that should be enough.”

In a separate incident, in 2012, Ajayi was banned from the Utah State University, KSTU reported. He was arrested by campus police for alleged possession of stolen property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators alleged Ajayi lied about his status at school, and said he had a girlfriend who lived on campus. Officials, however, reportedly believed Ajayi was homeless and was using campus facilities.

A motion was filed Tuesday to extend the jail hold for Ajayi in Utah in the Lueck case and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office received the extension to file charges against Ajayi next week. Prosecutors said that until then, Ajayi will be held without bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.