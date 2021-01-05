Google Earth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Macy’s Department Store has announced plans to close its Grand Teton Mall location in Idaho Falls.

According to Macy’s Media Relations Director Emily Workman, the closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020.

A clearance sale will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Grand Teton Mall is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 36 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app,” said Workman.

Workman said Macy’s shared the closure information with its colleagues previously. Regional, non-seasonal colleagues, who the company can’t place at a nearby Macy’s store, will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

