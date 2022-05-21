KIFI

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning.

Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff’s Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. “The individual will not be identified at this time, as the proper notifications need to be made to next of kin. This event is still being investigated. Further details will be released when appropriate.”

